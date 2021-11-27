Chris Brack

BRADLEY — Chris D. Brack, 64, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Nov. 25, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 26, 1957, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Dillard and Rose Mary (Cannon) Brack. Chris married Cheryl Howard on Aug. 11, 1979, at Kankakee Eastridge Church of the Nazarene.

Chris was an ironworker for more than 40 years, retiring from Local 1 Ironworkers Union.

He enjoyed dining out with family and friends. Chris loved golfing, fishing at the Lakehouse and taking care of his lawn. He deeply loved God and his family. Chris was a very charitable man and took care of many people.

Chris was a member of the Kankakee Eastridge Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Brack, of Bradley; three sons, Brian Brack, of Bradley, Steven Brack, of Bradley, and Neal Brack, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Alyssa Brack, of Bradley; one sister, Sherry Brack, of Calumet City; two brothers, Jim (Fortunetta) Brack, of Highland, Ind., and Scott Brack, of Manteno; along with 11 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Kankakee Eastridge Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

