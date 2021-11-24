Terence 'Terry' Keller

WATSEKA — Terence “Terry” L. Keller, 68, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 19, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Roy Paul and Mildred Olive (Reed) Keller.

Terry married Susan Barber on Jan. 19, 1976, in Kankakee. She survives, of Park Ridge. He is also survived by five children, Erika (Jason Smith) Keller, of Springfield, Tenn., Josef Keller, of Brook, Ind., Kristin (Aaron) Kerouac, of Bourbonnais, Ahren (Morgan) Keller, of Donovan, and Kurt (Amy) Keller, of Watseka; 16 grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Hayhurst, Sandra Pelletier and Juanita Lund; and one sister-in-law, Carol Keller.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Leroy, James and Joseph.

Terry worked for the Momence Post Office as a rural letter carrier for 23 years.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Terry was also a gun shop owner and military collector and reenactor, but his favorite hobby was being “Pop-Pop” to his grandchildren.

He attended St. Anne Baptist Church and that is where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family to go toward a fund for Terry’s grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

