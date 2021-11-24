Shirley Hosek

RANTOUL — Shirley J. Hosek, 86, of Rantoul, and formerly of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank H. and Beatrice (nee Hubert) Morgan. Shirley married John D. Hosek on Dec. 29, 1956, in Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank (Kathy) Hosek, of Bourbonnais, and Joe (Chris) Hosek, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Jean Pennington, of Indianapolis, Ind.; six grandchildren, Kellie, Bill, Katrina, Isabelle, Elizabeth and John; two great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Paul and Tony Morgan.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; and brother, Jerry Morgan.

Shirley had previously worked for the State of Illinois and retired in 1997.

She had an infectious laugh that drew people to her, making friends easily and listening to them effortlessly.

Most of all, she loved merriment and having fun. Shirley greatly relished games of Scrabble, whether it was spelling out cat or arguing about the spelling of catechism. Picking up a 7-10 split at the bowling alley was a great thrill for her also. She also loved dancing the night away at the Moose, often wearing out several partners. A special night out was lobster tail for dinner followed by a round or two of Manhattans. On more than one occasion, the lights, bells and whistles of the slot machines called her name.

Shirley was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, having grown up listening to the games over the radio with her father and brother. She lived with their highs and many lows and was thrilled when they won the World Series.

She took great pride in her family and loved sharing the holidays with them, especially her favorite one, Christmas.

So, the next time you’re the last one on the dance floor; trying to figure out how to use the letter Q on the Scrabble board or listening to the Cubs lose, grab a Manhattan, and raise a toast to a grand lady and a life well enjoyed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, until the noon service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Jim Kelly will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.