norma lareau

ASHKUM — Norma L. LaReau, 92, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (Nov. 21, 2021) at Gilman Nursing Home in Gilman.

She was born March 16, 1929, in Chebanse, the daughter of Frederick “Roy” and Alice Elizabeth (Mathy) Jensen. Norma married Merrill “Moe” S. LaReau, in Clifton, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, on Aug. 7, 1948. He preceded her in passing on Jan. 4, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arnold, Harold and Maynard; and two sisters-in-law, Vialeta and Katherine.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathie Perzee, of Gilman; one son, Michael (Teresa) LaReau, of Louisville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon and Amanda LaReau; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Grace LaReau and Landon Lee LaReau; one sister-in-law, Ruth Jensen, of Ashkum.

Norma was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, and previously was a member at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum.

She enjoyed going to casinos, playing cards, going dancing, and she loved to attend her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Burial will be at a later date in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery in Ashkum.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

