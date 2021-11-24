Jess 'Jessie' Hackney

KANKAKEE — Jess B. “Jessie” Hackney, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) in Bradley.

He was born March 1, 1975, in Kankakee, the son of Patricia Hackney. Jess married Angela Sayler on July 26, 2013, in Kankakee.

Jess worked in shipping for Greif’s.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley and being outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed playing with his three dogs.

Surviving are his loving wife, Angela Hackney, of Kankakee; one daughter, Carlie Hackney, of Flanagan; one sister, Autumn (Walt Jr.) Miles, of Mitchell, Ind.; one brother, Michael Woodworth (Alisa LaCheta), of Grant Park; his father, Michael Woodworth; eight nephews; and three nieces.

Jess was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

