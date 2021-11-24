James Roush

GILMAN — James H. Roush, 98, formerly of Gilman, Decatur and Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 19, 2021) at Georgetown Place senior citizens living in Fort Wayne, Ind.

He was born Dec. 28, 1922, in Gilman, the son of Homer T. and Rose (Post) Roush. His parents preceded him in death, in addition to one sister, Elizabeth Chase. James married Gladys G. Dehm, in Watseka, on Jan. 16, 1943. She preceded him in death Oct. 26, 2013.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon (Terry) Lundquist, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one son, James A. (Paula) Roush, of Chandler, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Terry (Kris) Lundquist, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Tammy (Tim) Winans, of Roanoke, Ind., and Britta (Jeff) Dionne, of Granite Falls, Wash.; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

James was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church and the Gilman American Legion. He was employed at W.D. Orr International Harvester in Gilman and Standard Oil in Gilman. He was an estimator for McBroom’s Body Shop in Bourbonnais. James also owned and operated Auto Action Body Shop in Bourbonnais.

He served during World War II in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, until the noon funeral services at Gilman United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Barb Schlatter officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Wenger Cemetery in Gilman, with graveside military rites by the Gilman American Legion Post 499.

Memorials may be made to Eleos Hospice, 4601 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835, or Gilman American Legion Post 499, or the Gilman United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

