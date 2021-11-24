Hardie Bell Jr.

KANKAKEE — Hardie J. Bell Jr., 70, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 16, 2021, at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Hardie J. Bell Jr. was born Nov. 7, 1951, in Wetumpka, Ala., the son of Hardie J. Bell Sr. and Idella Smoke Bell.

Mr. Bell served in the U.S. Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam era, and was honorably discharged.

He was united in holy matrimony to the former Edna Davis on June 23, 1972, and their union was blessed with three children.

Hardie was a welder and worked for American Highway for more than 20 years.

He was a jokester and loved working on cars, doing yard work, fishing and in days gone by he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Edna Bell, of Kankakee; his children, Aron (Pamela) Bell, of Bourbonnais, Deonte Bell and Harlan Bell, both of Texas, and Melinda (Curtis) Butler, of Kankakee; brothers, James (Wanda) Bell, of South Carolina, William (LaKesha) Johnson, of Kankakee, and Markus Bell, of Alabama; sisters, Joann Johnson, of Country Club Hills, Denolia Gale and Lucille (Richard) Pankey, all of Kankakee, Polly Hardaway, of Bradley, and Dorothy Sears, of Alabama; an aunt, Annie (Bishop Beado) Harris, of Country Club Hills; in-laws, Susie (Danny) Ward, of New York, Teresa Davis and Sylvester Davis, both of Kankakee, and Katherine Goodwine, of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were a son, William Bell; a daughter, Takesha Harris; two granddaughters, Marquisha Hill and MaKayla Bell; and two brothers, Jimmie Belle and Johnnie Lee Bell.

