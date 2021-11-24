Death notices: Nov. 24, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Linda Jaye Brattin</strong>, 59, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Nov. 19, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Michael Dabney Sr.,</strong> 55, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.

<strong>Douglas Dean Dugan</strong>, 57, of McBee, S.C., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Norton Funeral Home and Crematory, Hartsville, S.C.