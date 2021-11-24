David Hiles

WATSEKA — David Wayne Hiles, 58, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) at his home.

He was born April 11, 1963, in Watseka, the son of J. Wayne and Jean L. (Schaefer) Hiles. His father preceded him in death.

David married Becky Hiles on June 5, 1993. She survives, of Milford. Also surviving are his mother, Jean Hiles, of Watseka; two brothers, Scott (Hedda) Hiles, of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., and Dale (Stephanie) Hiles, of El Paso; and four nephews, Alex, Benjamin, Nathaniel and Eric.

He was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church, Slow Boys Tractor Club and Iroquois County Historical Society. He was a co-leader of the Crescent City Barn Bangers 4-H Club and was a Cissna Park F.F.A. Alum.

David was an Alexander Lumber yardman in Gilman.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Kevin Nourie will officiate. Burial will follow in Body Cemetery in Woodland.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

