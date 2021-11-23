Obituary budget Nov. 23

<div>Done - Flag - Hardie Bell Jr. (note: different family members spell their last name differently) - $250 obit - No photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Dale Bukovsky Sr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Gerald "Jerry" Dole - $290 obit because of the length - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Death notices: Konecy, Matters</div><div> </div><div>And some past services</div>