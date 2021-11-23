Death notices: Nov. 23, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Melvin “Mel” Konecy Sr.,</strong> 90, of Oak Lawn, passed away Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Marcia Matters</strong>, 75, of Aroma Park, passed away Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021).

Past services

Services for <strong>Rev. Myron Anderson</strong>, 94, of Manteno, were held Nov. 3 at Kankakee Gospel Assembly. Myron passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Interment, with military honors, were Nov. 4 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Ina Mae Lindgren</strong>, 76, of Clifton, were held Nov. 19 at Open Bible Center in Kankakee, with the Rev. Andy Hansen officiating. Ina Mae passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Randy, Chase and Walker Smith, Cody Kinstner, Larry Haigh, Herbie Hutnack and Russell Rosenboom. Honorary pallbearers were Robert and Chuck Bess, Dick McHugh, Larry Hanson and Dave Maisonneuve.

Funeral services for <strong>Gregory T. “Kibby” Kibbons</strong>, 49, of Ashkum, were held Nov. 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Chad McGinnis officiated. Gregory passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Randy and Kevin Nordmeyer, Landon, Joel and Lucas Morrical, Rob Forsman, Jeremy Behrens, Shaun McGinnis and Jason Boudreau.

Funeral services for <strong>Arlyn W. Rabideau</strong>, 85, of Clifton, were held Nov. 6 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Arlyn passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, L’Erable. Pallbearers were Preston Bailey, Blake Mauriello, Marek Rabideau, Matt Ferguson, Morgan Ruch, Chris Perry, and Ronnie and Jerry Kurtenbach.