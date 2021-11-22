Willie Robertson

KANKAKEE — Willie C. Robertson, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 13, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

A gathering will be from 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Apostle Martha Crayton will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Willie C. Robertson was born May 27, 1936, in Bolivar, Tenn., the son of Will Robertson and Lucindy Bridgewater. He was a member of Community Church of Holiness.

Willie was united in marriage to his first wife, the former Barbara Parker, and one child was born to this union. On Aug. 12, 1964, he was united in holy matrimony to Joyce Hill. Both preceded him in death.

He worked as a security guard for A & R Security, and was also a self-employed mechanic.

Willie enjoyed playing cards and his saying was “play for bread and meat; if we don’t win, we don’t eat.” He also loved to cook and to be with family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Willie “Larry” Robertson, of Kankakee, Edward Lee Robertson, of Columbus, Miss., Annie Givan, Kathy (Jeffery) Morrow and Vivian Washington, all of Kankakee, and Betty (Arthur) Stoudemire, of Harvey; son-in-law, David Holloway, of Kankakee; other children, Sheila Robertson Dillard, of Kankakee, Willie C. Robertson Jr., of Minneapolis, Minn., Anthony C. Robertson and Harold Robertson, both of Kankakee, and Sharon Robertson, of Selma, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Chief Apostle Otha Ree Burtis, of Kankakee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Will Robertson and Lucindy Burtis; a daughter, Beverly Holloway; sisters, Mary Woods, Annie May Jackson and Sue Bass; and brothers, Willie E. Robertson and Bishop Elvis Burtis.

