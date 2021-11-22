Kathleen Thilmany

MANTENO — Kathleen M. Thilmany, 86, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Nov. 19, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 5, 1935, in East Chicago, Ind., the daughter of Bernard “Al” and Catherine (Gaughan) Adley.

Kathleen worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell before getting married and having children. Later in her life, she worked as a secretary for Brackman’s Garage in Chicago Heights.

She enjoyed playing cards, playing Bingo and watching all sports. Kathleen was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are her children, Christine (Gene) Younker, of Peotone, James (Marcie) Hamann, of Peotone, Mary (Ken) Crowe, of Manteno, and Nancy Herrin, of Mississippi; her grandchildren, Dave (Susie) Younker, Dan Younker, Amy Younker, Ian Hamann, Lauren Hamann, Nicholas Crowe, Alyse Crowe, Casey Powell and Ty Powell; and her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jacob Younker.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, John Thilmany; and her aunt, Marge Gaughan.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, until the 7 p.m. funeral services, both at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Deacon Jim Kelly will officiate. Private family interment will be in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

