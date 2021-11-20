Steven Saathoff

WATSEKA — Steven H. “Steve” Saathoff, 71, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 17, 2021) at Riverside Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Watseka, the son of Herman A. and Shirley (Colebank) Saathoff. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are two sisters, Carol (Howard) Haley, of Kempton, and Cynthia (Glenn) Behrends, of Bloomington; two brothers, Richard “Rick” (Tammy) Saathoff, of Ashkum, and Stanley (Becky) Saathoff, of Ashkum; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, and Old Boys Tractor Club. He collected Allis-Chalmers mini tractors and Attex 6 Wheelers. He loved attending the Pine Lake Rally in Ohio, and made many friends there. Steve always enjoyed providing weekly dinners and drinks on Sunday mornings to his friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, also at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Township Cemetery in Ashkum. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear Allis-Chalmers orange for the service.

Memorials may made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

