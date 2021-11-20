Robert Wolfert

BRADLEY — Robert “Bob” E. Wolfert, 88, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 14, 2021, at his home, surrounded in love.

He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Edward and Catherine (Butter) Wolfert. Bob married the love of his life, Mary (Yockey) Burger, on March 2, 2000, in Crown Point, Ind. They met at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where they both volunteered.

Bob was a proud member of Teamsters Local 710 until his retirement.

He was also a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Wolfert, of Bradley; daughters, Kim (Will) Peck, of Hobart, Ind., and Debra (Jurgen) McGehee, of Cherry Valley; a son, Chris (Sue) Wolfert, of Rochelle; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Mike Felesena, of Bradley; a stepgranddaughter and grandson, Kelly Felesena, of Kankakee, and Justin Felesena, of Bradley; a stepgreat-granddaughter, Emma Stevenson, of Kankakee; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Ellen Burger, of Antioch; a stepgrandson, Bryan Burger, of Iowa City, Iowa; and a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Raymond Raspolich, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a son, Mark Wolfert.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, until the 3:30 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.