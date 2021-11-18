Gregory Kibbons

ASHKUM — Gregory T. “Kibby” Kibbons, 49, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 23, 1972, in Kankakee, the son of Thomas and Elaine (Boness) Kibbons. Gregory married Amy Spitler in Manteno, on Oct. 11, 2014.

Surviving are his wife, Amy Kibbons, of Ashkum; two daughters, Harper Jean and Paisley Anne, both at home; his mother, Elaine (Paul) Munoz, of Bradley; two sisters, Amanda (Robert) Forsman, of Bradley, and Deanna (Kevin) Morrical, of Bradley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Becky (Dave) Kraft, of Clifton; father-in-law, Jeff (Dee) Spitler, of Hammond, Ind.; and sisters-in-law, Rachel Davis, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Cami Spitler, of Hammond, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.

Greg was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

He served on the Otto Township Fire Department and as an Otto Township EMT for 10 years and from 2013 to 2017, he served on the Ashkum Township Fire Department. He was a security guard at Exelon in Braidwood.

Greg and loved hunting, watching NASCAR, and he was a White Sox, Blackhawks and Cowboys fan.

He was known to his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Bib.”

Greg loved spending time with his girls.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Chad McGinnis will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the family for his daughters.

