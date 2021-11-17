Tomina Green

KANKAKEE — Tomina D. Green, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Nov. 11, 2021).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. DeVontae R. Powell officiating and the Rev. Rodney Lake delivering the eulogy. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

