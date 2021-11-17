Frank Cuttle III

BOURBONNAIS — Frank Taylor Cuttle III, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 12, 2021) in Bourbonnais.

He was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Frank T. and Violet (Schmidt) Cuttle.

Frank worked at CSL Behring and was the former owner of White Hen Pantry in Matteson. He enjoyed photography and painting.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Tom Hagen; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Frank “Chip” and Jennifer Cuttle, Jeff and Kim Cuttle, and Rob Cuttle and Silvana Imperiale; eight grandchildren, Tommy (Miranda) Hagen, Tim Hagen, Jack Cuttle, Madeline Cuttle, Ashley (Phil) Benoist, Jordan Cuttle, Emily Cuttle and Taylor Cuttle; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Benoist and Adellaide Benoist; two sisters, Marie and Butch Paraday and Caryl Alar; one brother, Kenny Cuttle; his girlfriend, Geraldine Dandurand; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Cuttle.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Bethania Cemetery in Justice.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

