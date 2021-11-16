Lloyd Dehm Jr.

ROBERTS — Lloyd William Dehm Jr., 75, of Roberts, peacefully passed away Oct. 25, 2021, at his home in Roberts.

A private burial will be at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Lloyd was born in April 1946, in Fairbury, a son of Lloyd William Sr. and Lillian Faye (Kroll) Dehm.

He graduated Chatsworth High School and helped his dad, “Bones,” from early childhood on, at his welding shop in Chatsworth as they served the central Illinois community.

Lloyd “Fritz” served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-69.

He married Joy Elizabeth Allen on Oct. 16, 1971, in Chatsworth; and later moved and started their family in Roberts, with his own business F & J Welding. Joy preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2001.

Fritz continued to build or fix anything made of metal.

He retired from Dow Chemical in Kankakee.

Surviving are his children, Amanda Renee (Dehm) Cleary, of Lexington, S.C., and Lloyd W. Dehm III (Jennifer June), of Wisconsin. Fritz’s five sisters surviving are: Darla Upton, Davida Pietrzak (Larry), Tara Gallahue (John), Patti Kelley (Steve), and Shirley Sanders. Also surviving are grandchildren, William Duke Cleary and Macsen Geddings Cleary, of Lexington, S.C., and Emma Elizabeth Dehm, of Wisconsin.

Father, grandfather and brother, you will be missed, his family said.

