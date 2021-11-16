Death notices: Nov. 16, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Mildred J. Adams (nee King)</strong>, 84, of Braidwood, passed away Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R. W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Robert C. Benjamin</strong>, 83, of Clifton, were held Nov. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Robert passed away Nov. 8, 2021. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Kailei and Christopher Both, Taylor and Isaac Harms, and Bryce and Aaron Clausen.

Funeral services for <strong>Judith Ann Guenette</strong>, 80, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 13 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Judith passed away Nov. 9, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Tyler and Zachary Guenette, Kenton Frimel, Roger Evans Jr., Justin, Bryan and Christopher Sullivan, Rick and Marvin Meier, and Rob Koch. Honorary pallbearers were Drew and Evan Guenette.

Funeral services for <strong>Gene Poskin</strong>, 69, of Ashkum, were held Nov. 13 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Gene passed away Nov. 8, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were John and Joe Poskin, Bill Boudreau, Jerry Rutherford, Paul Heideman and Ed Tholan. Honorary pallbearer was Doug Bannister.

Funeral services for <strong>Norma Proctor</strong>, 84, of Lowell, Ind., were held Nov. 15 at Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lowell, Ind. Memorials may be made to Aperion Care, DeMotte, Ind. or Traditions Hospice. Norma passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.