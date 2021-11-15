Death notices: Nov. 15, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Tomina Green,</strong> 46, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Nov. 11, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Willie Robertson,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Loretta M. LaFrance</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Loretta passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Adams Marshall Sr.,</strong> 88, of Pembroke Township, were held Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, with the Rev. Raymond Lescher officiating. Adams passed away Nov. 5, 2021. Pallbearers were Jamire, Justin and Nathan Marshall, Joshua Gable, Jack Trudeau and Roderick Sykes.

Funeral services for <strong>Raymond B. Nolan</strong>, 63, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 10 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moses Mesh officiating. Raymond passed away Nov. 5, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Daniel and John R. Nolan, Jim Ingala, Joe Woodrum, Mike Kwiecinski and Bill Ziemer.