Rolland Meier

KANKAKEE — Rolland “Rollie” Meier, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at his home.

He was born June 28, 1937, in Shipman, the son of Ralph and Enid Price Meier. Rolland married Renee Coash on July 18, 1959, at the Kankakee Hotel.

Rollie had been a railroad conductor, working from New York Central through Norfolk Southern. Later, he worked as a concrete finisher with Kankakee Laborers Local 751.

He was a member of the Kankakee County Shrine Club and the Medinah Shriners. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Valley of Danville, having received the meritorious service award.

Rollie was also a member of the Chebanse Masonic Lodge 429 and an honorary member of many other lodges.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. He also liked mushroom and rock hunting.

Rollie was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Renee Meier, of Kankakee; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Kelly Meier, of Kankakee, Mark and Terri Meier, of Bradley, and Matthew and Ava Meier, of Morris; one daughter, Meri Meier, of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Brittany, Ethan, Heather and Chrissy; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Elda Baker, of Meadowbrook, and Judy Bartlett, of Granite City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; one sister and one brother.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 until the 6:30 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The memorial service will begin with Masonic rites. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the memorial service.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.