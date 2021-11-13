robert benjamin

CLIFTON — Robert C. Benjamin, 83, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Nov. 8, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Adele (Dion) Benjamin. Robert married Anna R. Brown at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, on Sept. 20, 1958. She preceded him in passing June 1, 2020.

Surviving are three children, Shellie Harms, of Kankakee, Mike Benjamin, of Ashkum, and Tami (Gary) Clausen, of Canton, Ga.; six grandchildren, Kailei (Christopher) Both, of Watseka, Tailor Harms, of Kankakee, Isaac Harms, of Chicago, Beau Benjamin, of Bradford, Bryce (Michelle) Clausen, of Rex, Ga., and Aaron Clausen, of Canton, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Courtland Both and Noah Clausen; three brothers, George (Denise) Benjamin, Raymond Benjamin and Jesse (Sharon) Benjamin; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Whitey and Donald Benjamin; and one son-in-law, Jerrold Harms.

Robert enjoyed raising livestock, gardening, working on his house and listening to country music. He loved to dance and even took dance lessons at Arthur Murray School.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, until the noon funeral service, both at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate the service. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.