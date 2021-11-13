Mark Lillibridge

BOURBONNAIS — Mark A. Lillibridge, 46, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 12, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 29, 1975, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Walter and Janice (Theel) Lillibridge.

Mark enjoyed riding motorcycles. He had a high IQ and was a history buff.

Surviving are his parents, Walter and Janice Lillibridge, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Paul Lillibridge (Maria Hartung), of Bourbonnais; one niece, Cassandre Lillibridge, of Lafayette, Ind.; one nephew, Jayce Lillibridge, of Ultus, Okla.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

