Crystal Schmidt

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Crystal L. (Atwood) Schmidt, 58, of Arizona, passed away Nov. 5, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.

She was born in Watseka, the daughter of Jean (Robbins) Atwood and Fred Atwood.

Crystal’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, but she touched the lives of everyone she came across. Crystal had many joys in life including her family, being a grandma, fishing on a nice day, the Chicago Bears and music.

She received a double lung transplant at Loyola University in 2011.

Crystal will forever be remembered by her loving husband, Chuck Schmidt; her children, Jeremy Atwood, James Atwood and Jessica Ohme; her stepsons, Ronnie Schmidt, Matt Schmidt and Tim Schmidt; grandchildren, Michelle, Jimmy, Urijah, Josilynn, Juliana and Eloise; siblings, Chandra (Jeff) Carlin and Curt (Mark) Rude; nephew, Thomas Cloonen; and her many family and friends.

Her parent preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 IL-17, Kankakee.

A private ceremony was held Nov. 11, in Arizona.