Caroline Segert

GRANT PARK — Caroline Marie Francis Segert (nee Hartog), 98, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Nov. 12, 2021).

Surviving are her children, Janice (Terry) Buchmeier, Karen (David) Greenholt and Wesley (Jeanette) Segert; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janet Guritz (nee Hartog) and Bob (Opal) Hartog.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Segert; parents, Nikolas and Emma Hartog; son, James (late Joyce) Segert; grandson, Michael; and siblings, Jake Hartog, Helen (nee Hartog) Bakker and Elmer Hartog.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake, Ind.

An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave., Dyer, Ind. Burial will follow in at Zion UCC Cemetery.

Caroline was a member of the Zion UCC and part of its Sunday school for 48 years. She enjoyed the church’s activities and organizations. She was a volunteer at the Gleaners Resale Shop for 36 years. Caroline also appreciated reading, crocheting and baking cookies. She grew up in Dyer, Ind., and moved to Grant Park, where she lived for 71 years as a devoted farmer’s wife and homemaker. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Zion UCC, Gleaners of South Lake County, or ProMedica Hospice of Frankfort.

