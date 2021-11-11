Theodore Bachand

BEECHER — Theodore R. Bachand, 73, of Beecher, passed away Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021).

Theodore was a loving husband to Marsha (Towery); beloved father to Samantha (fiancé Logan Skidmore) Bachand, Joshua (Tiffany) Bachand and Scott (Jessica) Bachand; beautiful grandfather to Morgan Vanderlinde, Bailey Bachand, Caleb Kavanaugh, Kerrigan Bachand, Annellah Bachand and Kamdyn Kosteba. He was also a dear brother to Marty (Phyllis) Bachand; dear brother-in-law to Jim (Rita) Towery and Dan (Marge) Towery; and fond uncle to several nieces.

Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, online at stlabre.org.

A memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, until the 1 p.m. service at Beecher Funeral Home, 602 Dixie Highway, Beecher. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Luke’s Cemetery.

