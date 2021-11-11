Sandra Reedy

BOURBONNAIS — Sandra “Sandy” Reedy, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at Bickford House Assisted Living of Bourbonnais.

She was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Pekin, the daughter of Leland Keith and Laura (Parkhurst) Peck.

Sandy attended Olivet Nazarene University from 1959 to 1963, and returned to school to obtain her Registered Nurse degree at age 52 from Kankakee Community College. She worked as a nurse for 24 years, serving 19 of those years at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where she retired at age 76.

She was a long-time member of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, and a life-time member of the Church of the Nazarene denomination.

Sandy was married to George Ide, of Tampa, Fla., from 1963 to 1987; and then to David Reedy, of Bourbonnais, from 1989 to 1992, to whom she remained close friends until his death in 2015.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Stephen Hendrix, of Grass Lake, Mich.; four grandchildren and a grandson-in-law, Nichelle Winn and Jason Dryan, Lauren Winn, Christian Hendrix and Cassandra Hendrix; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Janet and Jim Reed, of St. Joseph, and Donna and David Wine, of Bourbonnais; one brother, David Peck, of Cape Coral, Fla.; special friend, Lowell Thill, of Bourbonnais; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one daughter, Pamela Jill Ide Schmisek.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Brad Thompson will officiate the memorial service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

