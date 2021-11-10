michael girot

BOURBONNAIS — Michael D. “Mike” Girot, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

He was born Aug. 19, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Edward J. and Mildred L. Wilkey Girot. Mike married Teresa “Terri” Wood on April 4, 1986, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mike worked on industrial electric motors and worked many years at Arthur Motor Works in Bradley. He also worked his trade for a number of companies as he moved over the years for Terri’s work. Mike retired in 2019.

His greatest loves were his hobbies. He built reproduction black powder guns and knives. He worked on his guns and particularly knife handles until he was pleased with the finished pieces. Many hours were spent working in his basement workshop. Mike was an active member of the Bonfield gun range.

Surviving are his wife, Terri Girot, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Stephanie and Drew Denoyer, of Denton, Texas, and Angela Mullett, of Denton, Texas; one stepson, Jay D. and Melanie Stich, of Penndel, Pa.; his grandchildren, Drake Denoyer, Denae Denoyer, Madison Mullett, Nicholas Stich, Julia Stich and Benjamin Stich; one great-grandson, Theodore; two brothers, James and Linda Girot, of Connersville, Ind., and Gary Girot, of Bourbonnais; and three sisters, Pat and Grant Appell, of Kankakee, Rosemary and Gary Gentry, of Bourbonnais, and Donna Brinkman and Frank Potchebski.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in Buswell Cemetery in Newton County, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

