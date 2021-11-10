Joan Oster

PIPER CITY — Joan Louise Oster, 76, of Piper City, and formerly of Paxton and Buckley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center, Piper City.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 307 W. Weldon St., Roberts, with the Rev. Priscilla Geerdes officiating. Burial will follow in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts or the Roberts Gym.

