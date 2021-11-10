MANTENO — Gordon G. “Gordy” St. John, 89, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at his home.

He was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of Jay “Bud” and Mary B. (Gordon) St. John. Gordy married Pearl Meier on June 4, 1955, in Peotone. She preceded him in death June 25, 2008.

Gordy worked at Sears Roebuck & Company. He served as a 27-year Manteno Village Trustee, past charter president of the Manteno Lions Club, and past commander of the Manteno American Legion. He was also a member of the Manteno Lions Club and a member of the Bradley Lions Club.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manteno. He served on Session of the Presbytery, was a Sunday school teacher and filled the pulpit when needed.

Gordy volunteered for the United Way, Youth for Christ, Christian Businessmen’s Committee (CBMC), and was a representative of the Manteno Interfaith Commission.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Darlene Tascher, of Manteno, and Paulene and Ron Bel, of Wharton, Texas, and Joelene and Bryan Hays, of St. Anne; four grandchildren, Kimberly Dixon, Rebecca Bel, Kevin Zazzetti and Andrea Bel; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Carol Grady, of Bourbonnais, Myrt and George Sirois, of St. Anne, Norman Bauer, of Bonfield, and Larry Yarno, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Jim and Pat St. John, of Kankakee, Gary and Linda St. John, of Herscher, and Jamie St. John.

In addition to his wife, Pearl St. John, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Marvin St. John; three sisters, Lois Bauer, Jill Mangino and Mary B. Yarno; and three brothers-in-law, John Lehman, Frank Mangino and Keith Grady.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Community Presbyterian Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Alex Regets officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

