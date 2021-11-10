KANKAKEE — Fannie Mae White, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmount, Kankakee. Pastor Ernest Rucker will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Fannie was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of Eugene and Arena Kendall. At 6 months old, her family moved to the west side of Chicago and she was baptized at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

After high school, she began her professional career as a nurse’s aide at the University of Illinois, and she met and married Aaron White.

In March 1960, Fannie and her mother moved to Kankakee. She joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove M B Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert Rucker Sr.; now deceased. She served faithfully on the Usher’s Ministry for 27 years and also served with KCUNNA. Later, she joined the Mother’s Board. One of her greatest lifetime achievements was when she visited the Holy Land in Israel and received her renewed baptismal vows at the Jordan River on Feb. 10, 1995.

Fannie Mae worked for Riverside Medical Center as a scrub technician and retired in 2002. After retiring from Riverside, she worked for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet as a senior citizens’ companion.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her cousin, Barbara Pitts, of Huntsville Ala., and her cousin, Veronica (Johnny) Pitts, of Sun River Terrace; nieces, Lorraine Kendall and Ernestine Davis, of Chicago; goddaughters, Renee Rucker, Marguerite Rucker and Sharon Riley, of Kankakee; along with a host of friends, and her Pleasant Grove Church family. “We will miss Mother White’s unending words of wisdom and infectious laughter,” her family said.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Aaron White; sister, Addie Louise; brother, Carlton Kendall; and niece, Beverly Kendall.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.