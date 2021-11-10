ASHKUM — Armand “Gene” Poskin, 69, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (Nov. 8, 2021) at Faith Place in Danforth.

Gene was born Jan. 4, 1952, in Watseka, the son of Armand W. and Pearl Elizabeth (Tholen) Poskin. They preceded him in death. Gene married Janice Rutherford on June 23, 1984, in Ashkum. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Janice Poskin, he is survived by one son, Grant Poskin, of Ashkum; three daughters, Nicole (Lance) Chrisman, of Maryville, Amanda (Jonathan) Poskin-Moreno, of St. Louis, Mo., and Aimee (Dalton) Shasteen, of Mahomet; five grandchildren, Mikaila, Gavin, Jacob, Zoey and Maeve; two brothers, Tom (Liz Belanger) Poskin, of Lexington, Ky., and Randy (Mona) Poskin, of Ashkum; along with several nieces and nephews.

Gene was a life-long farmer as well as U.S. Postal Service Rural Mail Carrier for 41 years. He was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum.

He loved working in his yard and enjoyed playing and watching sporting activities.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Faith Place in Danforth.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.