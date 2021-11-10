Adams Marshall Sr.

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Adams Earl Marshall Sr. passed away Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at home, with his wife, Jean, at his side.

Adams and Jean Greenley married in 1954, in Holly Springs, Miss. Adams was one of 14 children born to the union of Roy Marshall and Janie Adams Marshall.

He graduated from J.S. Phelix High School in Marion, Ark., in 1953. He joined his family in Hopkins Park in 1954.

Adams’ work career spanned 36.5 years, during which time he missed less than one month off work due to illness! His last place of employment was Armstrong Floor Coverings, from which he retired in January of 1994. He always teased his children and grandchildren when they told him they were taking a day off just because!

Upon joining his family in Illinois, Adams attended Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Hopkins Park. After he and Jean married and began raising their family, he became an active member of Rehoboth Mennonite Church in Pembroke Township during Rev. Mark Lehman’s pastorship. Later, Adams became an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Hopkins Park, where he attended until his unexpected passing.

In retirement, Adams continued to enjoy vegetable gardening and was still harvesting peppers and collard greens the week of his death. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed fishing and changed from gun hunting to trapping squirrels. He also enjoyed tending to his numerous bird feeders at his home and watching the different species of birds that enjoyed their feeders. Adams enjoyed baking cookies and coconut cakes and pound cakes and sharing them with families and friends; even mailing cookies to out-of-town family and friends! He also enjoyed taking pictures and there are more than 10 photo albums, not to mention containers of loose pictures, he had taken before moving into digital picture storage.

Family gatherings were also special to Adams, with the opportunity to eat and catch up on what was going on in everyone’s lives. Outside of family, Adams was also known to strike up a conversation with someone he had just met!

Adams leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jean, of 67 years; his daughters, Sheree (Winston) Sykes, of Bourbonnais, and Julie (Rev. Willie) Gable, of New Orleans; his sons, Adams Jr., of Minneapolis, Dennis, of Beaverville, Lloyd (Julie), of St. Anne, and Trevor (Roxanne), of Bourbonnais; his grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Dudek, Rhonda (Jimmie) Currie, Roderick (Samantha) Sykes, Jasmine (Steve) Cage, Justin Marshall, Shlinda Trudeau, Jamire Marshall, Nathan Marshall, D. Cedric Marshall, Nikki Marshall, Joshua Gable, Jeremiah Gable and Trevia Marshall (John Jones); his great-grandchildren, Drake Sanders Currie, Joelle Trudeau, Jack Trudeau, Maxim Marshall, Mason Marshall, Waverly Marshall, Malcolm Murray and Michael Murray; sisters, Loereath Rone and Murlie Binford, of Sun River Terrace, and Irene Woods, of Chicago; and brother, Rev. Ervin (Mae) Marshall, of Sun River Terrace. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Kevin Marshall; five brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Lax Mortuary, 187 S. Greenwood, Kankakee. Funeral services only will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 Market St., Momence.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.