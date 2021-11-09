James Boulee

ASHKUM — James “Jim” John Boulee, 81, was joyously welcomed home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday (Nov. 4, 2021).

James was born in Ashkum, the son of Elmer and Celesta Boulee, on June 1, 1940.

His life was spent working an array of different jobs but he would be quick to tell you he worked for God, not man. His greatest and most fulfilling role was sharing the word and love of Jesus Christ. Before retirement and thereafter, James made it his work to spread his testimony and reach anyone with the redeeming love of Jesus Christ. Though James’ eyes were always fixed on his eternal home, he enjoyed many worldly joys: flying airplanes, hiking his favorite mountain trails, praising the Lord with his guitar, and sharing time with his beloved children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Preceding him in death were both his parents, Elmer and Celesta Boulee; and his brothers, Francis Boulee and Edmond Boulee.

Surviving are his sister, Brenda (James) Lumeng; his seven children; and his 23 grandchildren.

While deeply missed in this world, his family stands in great jubilation as he lived his life for the Lord and was not afraid to die.

In James’ words, “Here lies the shell, the nut is gone” and the shell will be buried in Ashkum Cemetery.