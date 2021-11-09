Death notices: Nov. 9, 2021

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Ivy Anderson Jr.</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 6 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Jessie Young officiated. Ivy passed away Oct. 23, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Christopher, Robert, Iverson, Ian and Ivy Anderson, and Jayden Villagomez.

Funeral services, with military rites, for <strong>Ozroe Bentley Jr.</strong>, 66, of Midlothian, Va., and formerly of Pembroke Township, were held Oct. 18 at Mimms Funeral Home in Richmond, Va. Ozroe Jr. passed away Oct. 9, 2021, in Virginia, at his home. He is the son of the late Ozroe Sr. and Victoria Bentley, publishers and editors of The Pembroke Herald Eagle Newspaper.

Funeral services for <strong>Keith R. Bauer,</strong> 61, of Herscher, were held Nov. 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Keith passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Interment was in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Beth Schultz, Don Duval, Mike Fleischauer, Jeff Bruer, Gary Kohl and Jeff Steinke.

Funeral services for <strong>Kevin Christopher Clancy,</strong> 62, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kevin passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Roger P. Griffith</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 5 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Roger passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Lisa Griffith Tierney, Christy Ludwig, Mike Mahoney, Greg Harris, Ryan Martin and Derek Davis.

Funeral services for <strong>George Paul Grosso</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 5 at Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. George passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff, Stephen and Ryan Grosso, Eric and Greg Jensen, and Austin and Kyle Bush.

Graveside services for <strong>Constance Patterson,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 3 in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence. Constance passed away Oct. 31, 2021.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joan M. “Joanie” Schultz,</strong> 80, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 29 at St. John Paul II West Campus, Kankakee. Joanie passed away Oct. 22, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Keith Zelhart, Wayne, Matthew, Nathaniel and Kendon Schultz, and Tim and Greg Guimond.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol Ann Sprimont,</strong> 86, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 6 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Carol passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Connor, Noah and Brennen Sprimont, Dino Maglaris, Joe and Mike Kelch, Tom O’Connor and Austin Tiesenga.

Funeral services for <strong>Dr. Robert W. Wright Jr.,</strong> 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 4 at College Church of the Nazarene, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom, Dr. LaVerne Bowers, and the Rev. Richard Wright officiating. Robert passed away Oct. 17, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Lucille Jesse Zunker,</strong> 98, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 5 at College Church of the Nazarene, North Campus, Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Lucille passed away Oct. 24, 2021. Interment was Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wis. Pallbearers were William Poppins Jr., Lowell, Don and Mark Wheeler, Robert Ottwell, Ken Kennedy, Shawn O’Malley, Martin Plutowski, Tony Griffin and Carl Koerner.