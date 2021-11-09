Barbara Martin

MANTENO — Barbara Ann (Mytych) Martin, 79, of Manteno, passed away peacefully at home Thursday (Nov. 4, 2021) after a short and brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Barbara was born May 29, 1942, in Chicago, the oldest daughter of Margaret and Stanley Mytych. She married Michael Martin on July 1, 1994.

She truly cherished spending time with her husband, Mike, and traveling with him, and sharing time with family and friends, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Barbara enjoyed music of all types, going to concerts and dancing.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Paula Pasinski; dearest grandchildren, Riggins and Alexus (Lexi) Quigley; loving stepchildren Lorelei Martin and David (Monica) Martin; dearest stepgrandchildren, Brittany Martin, Brandon Martin and Karly Martin; and her adoring sisters and brothers, Gerri (Jim) Biggs, Irene (Jim) Howland, Mary (Roy) Wicklund, Mike (Pam) Mytych, Ceil (Jim) Molick, Marge Fish, Stan Mytych and John Mytych.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley and Margaret Mytych; her husband, Michael L. Martin; and her daughter, Victoria Pasinski.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, until the noon memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 207 S. Main St., Manteno.

Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.