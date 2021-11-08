Raymond Nolan

BOURBONNAIS — Raymond “Ray” Nolan, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Ray was born Aug. 26, 1958, the son of Raymond and Betty (Hofrichter) Nolan. He married Dawn Kwiecinski on May 11, 1991, in Palos Heights.

He worked as an electrician and later worked at United Airlines.

Ray enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, working out and traveling.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Dawn Nolan, of Bourbonnais; one son, Michael Nolan, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Rachel (Tim) Williams, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, John Nolan and Danny Nolan; three sisters, Sue Moland, Jodi Dalzell and Kim Ingala; three grandchildren, Gavin Williams, Nolan Williams and Beckam Williams; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Adrienne Kwiecinski; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Raymond and Betty Nolan.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.