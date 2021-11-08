Elsie Geisler Kunce

ONARGA — Elsie E. Geisler Kunce, 96, of Onarga, passed away Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at her daughter’s home in Danforth, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 27, 1925, in Onarga, the daughter of Clarence and Ada (McMullen) Tilstra. She first married George R. Geisler; and later married Billy Ray Kunce.

Surviving are two daughters, Pat Kemarly, of Onarga, and Sharon (Ron) Henrichs, of Danforth; one son, Russell (Marilynn) Geisler, of Onarga; eight grandchildren, Shirley (Dale) Melton, Steve (Angel) Kemarly, Tamie Miller, Heather (Jason) Valtos, Mike (Mandi) Henrichs, Lisa Geisler, April Geisler and Kevin (Tyler) Kemarly; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Preceding her in death were both of her parents; five brothers, Clarence Tilstra, Kenneth Tilstra, Chet Tilstra, Ralph Tilstra and Art Tilstra; one sister, Helen Seng; twin siblings who passed away at birth; and one son-in-law, Don Kemarly.

Elsie was a member of the Onarga Methodist Church.

She loved gardening and spending time with her family.

Elsie was the owner and operator of Geisler’s Restaurant in Onarga, for 20 years. She also worked at Louis Melind in Onarga, for 20 years.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Vicki Killus officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga.

Memorials may be made to the Onarga Fire Department or the Onarga United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga.

