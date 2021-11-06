Thomas Harro

KANKAKEE — Thomas S. “Tom” Harro, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born the 10th of 11 siblings, on Feb. 11, 1928, in Harrisburg, Pa., the son of John and Mary (Shoop) Harro. Tom married Barbara Leigh on June 27, 1950.

Tom was a retired teacher for Kankakee School District 111. He received his Bachelor’s Degree of Science from Wheaton College and his Master’s Degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served 16 months in the occupation of Japan after World War II.

Tom loved gatherings of family and friends and water skiing, boating and ice skating on the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers with them.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Harro, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kathleen Harro Steffen (partner Steven Wirth), of Kankakee; and Peggy Leigh Harro, of Colorado; one son, Stephen Paul Harro (partner Darci Kurtak), of Idledale, Colo.; five grandchildren, Heather (Ray) Packingham, of Arvada, Colo., Matthew R. (Chrissy) Steffen, of Kankakee, Michael R. Steffen (partner Matt Powers), of Lakewood, Colo., Mark Harro, of Denver, Colo., and Jacquie Harro, of Denver, Colo.; and five great-grandchildren, Otis and Adora Packingham; and Chase Greyling, Brycen and Journey Steffen; and one brother, George Harro, of Michigan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers; and four sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

The family is requiring anyone that would like to attend visitation or services for Tom to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.