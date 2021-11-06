Michael Bonnell

BOURBONNAIS — Michael R. Bonnell was called home to Heaven on Oct. 28, 2021, and is finally at peace in Heaven.

Michael was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Metropolis, the son of Cecil and Louise (Douglas) Bonnell.

He was a 1962 graduate of Kankakee High School. He also graduated from Illinois State University with a B.S. in Social Sciences.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam conflict.

He married Janice Barlow on July 10, 1999, at San Damiano.

Michael began his career with the State of Illinois as a social worker. He retired in 2005.

He enjoyed attending the Indianapolis 500 for 50 years, loved his 1963 Corvette that he owned for 56 years, and enjoyed spending time in Southern Illinois and Tennessee. Most of all, Michael loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind and caring spirit.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Bonnell, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Salvador Bernal, of Belleville; one son, Robert Humphrey Jr., of South Elgin; one sister and brother-in-law, Cyndi Bonnell and Steve Brackman, of Tuscon, Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Lucas Bernal, Isaiah Bernal, Alexis Bernal and Tyler (Brittany) Humphrey.

Preceding him in death were his parents; maternal grandparents, Eula and Jess Douglas; and paternal grandparents, Emma and Dan Bonnell, of Golconda.

Michael fought a courageous battle and is finally at peace. May he fly with the angels.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be in Southern Illinois at a later date.

Memorials may be made for his grandchildren’s education.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

