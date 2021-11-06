Loretta LaFrance

KANKAKEE — Loretta M. LaFrance, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 17, 1928, in Irwin, the daughter of George and Margaret (Jacob) Goselin.

Preceding her in death were her husbands, Romy Hammes and Arnold LaFrance.

Loretta was a former employee of Howard Johnson’s. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Loretta loved playing cards and gambling. She enjoyed completing puzzles, doing paint by number and crocheting.

She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Janice and Steve Wilkins and Cheryl and Timothy McCue, all of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Shelton and Nathan (Beth) McCue; four great-grandchildren, Ramsey McCue, Reed McCue, Madison Shelton and Mckinley Shelton; three sisters-in-law, Joan Goselin, of Kankakee, Eula Goselin, of Gilman, and Bridgie Kingsnorth, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by one son, Lance Maisonneuve; one grandson, Lance McCue; one sister, Doreen Siemsen; and six brothers, Lawrence Goselin, Francis Goselin, Robert Goselin, Edward Goselin, George Goselin and Arthur Goselin.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

