Gerald Kisiel

MANTENO — Gerald “Gerry” Kisiel, 66, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Nov. 4, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Anton “Ed” and Evelyn (Sitek) Kisiel. Gerry married Katina Kallis in January of 2013 in Markham. They have been together since 2005.

Gerry was a teacher. He graduated from Purdue University. He taught high school science, chemistry and earth science. Gerry taught at several different schools, most recently Kankakee Junior High School, from which he retired. He was passionate about teaching and all his students loved him. Gerry was the nicest guy and never complained throughout his illness. He enjoyed astronomy and tracking weather. He was constantly watching The Weather Channel and chasing storms in college. Gerry was an avid golfer and bowler and loved trains.

Surviving are his wife, Katina Kisiel, of Manteno; one brother, David Kisiel, of Colorado; one sister, Marcia Reblin, of Colorado; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, George Kallis Jr., of Thailand, Michael and Denise Kallis of Worth, Dean Kallis, of Texas, and Maria Kallis-Lopez, of Oak Lawn; nieces and nephews, Madeline, Courtney, Natalie, Adam, Charlie, Dylan, Adriania, Andrea, Georgiana, Adonis, Christina and Timmy; and two great-nieces, Mia and Bella.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.