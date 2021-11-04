Sondra Patchett

KANKAKEE — Sondra Ellen Patchett, 80, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) in Plainfield, at Lakewood Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Tamaroa, the daughter of Marion “Ken” and Hilda (Smith) Preston.

Sondra grew up in Gibson City, and graduated from Illinois State University.

Sondra married James “Jim” Patchett on June 6, 1964, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She moved to Kankakee to teach at West Junior High School, where she met her husband. Sondra later taught English and worked in the library at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee. Although she was known as a demanding and influential teacher, her real love was the library. When the family moved to Georgia, Sondra was the head librarian and taught English at two schools.

After her husband’s passing, she moved back to Kankakee, taught at Wilmington Middle School and finished her career at Kankakee High School. After retirement, she worked at the Limestone Library. Throughout her library and teaching careers, Sondra created long-lasting relationships with her co-workers.

Sondra enjoyed time with friends playing Bridge, golfing, having book clubs and movie clubs and hosting dinner parties. She was an avid traveler, visiting more than 20 countries. Sondra also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. She was extremely grateful for her family and the friends who were so generous with their time and attention helping her day to day, especially as her health declined.

Sondra was a former parishioner of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, and then later, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Jay Munce, of Park Ridge; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Meredith Patchett, of Plainfield; five grandchildren, Alec Munce, Maggi Munce, Evan Patchett, Mason Patchett and Leah Patchett; as well as several dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, James Patchett, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gene Preston and Jerry Preston; and one sister, Kay Marchiando.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family, which will be donated to the Kankakee Public Library in Sondra’s name.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.