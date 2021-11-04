Death notices: Nov. 4, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Loretta M. LaFrance,</strong> 93, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Wanda Adams,</strong> 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Wanda passed away Oct. 10, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty Jo Baker,</strong> 83, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Christopher Hines officiating. Betty passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Interment was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Perry, Alan and Dustin Baker, and Doug Keller.

Funeral services for <strong>David R. Beard</strong>, 64, of Clifton, were held Oct. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. David passed away Oct. 7, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Dayle M. Buckman</strong>, 95, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 22 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dayle passed away Oct. 17, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Anna Mary Einfeldt</strong>, 96, of Bradley, were held Oct. 20 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Roy Jacob officiating. Anna passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Tammy Decker, Jill Kissack, Anne Esquivel, Lisa Rounds, Amy Smith, Sara Michael, Megan Goodman, Jennifer Tabernacki, Rory and Joseph Serafini, and David and Matt Gean.

Funeral services for <strong>Cecil H. Elsey</strong>, 99, of Bradley, were held Oct. 23 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Cecil passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Marjorie Anne Krueger,</strong> 73, of Milford, were held Oct. 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Marjorie passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Royce Foley, David Dexter, Mike St. Peter, Bob Luecke, Marvin Barnes, Steve Worley and Joel Hillman. Honorary pallbearers were Tim Krueger and Roger Reed.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Ann Launius</strong>, 68, of Bradley, were held Oct. 23 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Milt Leppert officiated. Patricia passed away Oct. 17, 2021. Interment was in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township. Pallbearers were Brooke and Harry Wingo, Brandon Shear, Marek Rabideau, Chuckles Cordes and Fuzz Bullerman.

Funeral services for <strong>Deborah L. Redenius</strong>, 60, of St. Anne, were held Oct. 23 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Ray Lester officiating. Deborah passed away Oct. 19, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourobnnais. Pallbearers were Crystal Polinka, Claire Southard, Amber, Amy and Aaron Macri, Dana Urbanczyk, Jacob Christiansen, and Dan and Adam Grubner.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Jean Schunke</strong>, 74, of Milford, were held Oct. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Barbara passed away Oct. 24, 2021. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Jared and Gavin Schunke, Chad Yaden, Brent Baker, Troy Langellier, Joe Thomas and Keith Cotty.