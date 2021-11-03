Sharon Aldridge

KANKAKEE — Sharon M. Aldridge, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 28, 2021) at her home.

She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Leonard and Shirley (Pomon) Demarah.

Sharon worked as an aide at Riverside Medical Center, retiring in 2002.

She loved reading and enjoyed coloring.

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Leonard Aldridge, Robert and Roxanne Aldridge, of Bourbonnais, Keith and Laurie Aldridge, of Aroma Park, and Burton and Rosie, of Bradley; three daughters and one son-in-law, Brenda and Greg Brooker, of Kankakee, Tammy Aldridge, of Kankakee, and Connie Aldridge, of Kankakee; one daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Aldridge, of Florida; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, George and Kay Demarah, of Mokena, and Donald and Margo Demarah, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Jim Thompson; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a few great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; ex-husband, Robert Aldridge; one daughter, Debra Aldridge; one son, John Aldridge; two grandchildren, Leonard Aldridge and Crystal Aldridge; and one great-grandson, Zackry Aldridge.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

