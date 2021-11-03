Roger Griffith

BOURBONNAIS — Roger P. Griffith, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home, Momence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Paul and Thelma (Humphrey) Griffith. Roger married Patricia Duncan in November of 1984, in Bourbonnais.

Roger was a brilliant man, sensitive and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

He was a graduate of North High School in Des Moines, Iowa, class of 1960; and Olivet Nazarene College (now Olivet Nazarene University), class of 1965.

Roger spent his life working as a social worker for the state of Illinois. His passion for books and writing consumed him. Roger wrote many reviews for Chicago-area newspapers. He wrote probably as much as he read and led book discussion groups.

He loved Chicago and Chicago sports, especially baseball and basketball. Roger loved to discuss politics and policy.

Roger had a devout faith in God and knew he would be ready to die when God was ready for him.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Griffith, of Bradley; two sons, Gryphan Douglas (Jay) Lott, of Des Moines, Iowa, and James Aron (Laurie) Blake, of Des Moines, Iowa; one daughter, Rev. Lisa J. (Susan) Griffith Tierney, of Des Moines, Iowa; stepson, James (Felicia) LaBarge, of Bradley; two stepdaughters, Beth (Mark) Buonomo, of Kankakee, and Lynda (Mark) Davis, of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roland (Connie) Griffith, of Prairie Village, Kan.; former wife, Diana Griffith, of Des Moines, Iowa; along with several nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Public Library or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

