Norma Kirk

GRANT PARK — Norma Deloris Kirk, 91, of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at her home.

She was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Norman and Grace (Line) Malo. Norma married William Edward Kirk Sr. on Nov. 1, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvey. He preceded her in death.

Norma was a homemaker.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Norma loved being a mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord and sharing the gospel message through evangelism. Norma loved using her talents and gifting others with crocheted and ceramic items she made by hand.

Surviving are her sons, William Kirk Jr., of Wilmington, and Karl Kirk, of Ottawa; daughters, Grace Kirk and Trulawn McCray, of Chicago, Emma Barharn, of Manteno, Susan Bedwell, of Grant Park, Ruth Henning, of Momence, Eve Kirk, of Grant Park, and Amy Huyser, of Momence; 15 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Malo; grandson, Micah Henning; great-granddaughter, Avonlea Warner; and son-in-law, Jack Henning.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Pastor Cory Estby will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Redeeming Life Outreach Ministries (Maternity Home).

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.