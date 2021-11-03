BOURBONNAIS — Lucille Zunker (nee Ottwell), 98, formerly of Bourbonnais, peacefully passed into Heaven from her younger daughter’s home in Carmichaels, Pa., on Oct. 24, 2021.

Lucille was born Aug. 24, 1923, the daughter of Jesse and Mima (Peacock) Ottwell, as the 12th and youngest child, in the community of Bee Creek. Lucille was married to Robert Zunker on Oct. 10, 1943, at the chapel in Jefferson Barracks Military Base, Mo.

Surviving Lucille are her two daughters, Patricia (Rick) Manuel, of Bourbonnais, and Linda (Tim Rex), of Carmichaels, Pa.; one grandson, Michael (Jennifer) Manuel, of Lemont; four granddaughters, Jennifer Rex, of Charleroi, Pa., Kristina (Ken) Kennedy, of Charlotte, N.C., Melinda Manuel (Shawn O’Malley), of Fogelsville, Pa., and Timara (Nate) Padgett, of Travis Air Force Base, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Julia Weaver, of Charleroi, Pa., Emma Padgett, Lila Padgett and Owen Padgett, all of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Brittany Manuel, Ashley Manuel and Robert Manuel, all of Lemont; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, Lucille had other special little ones who are now adults, who called her “Mama Lucy” and “Mama Cille,” including Nick Gregor, Anna and Tessa Dattilo.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Robert Zunker, on Dec. 11, 1983; her parents, Jesse and Mima Ottwell; six sisters, Opal (Ottwell) Bess, Lennie (Ottwell) Poppins, Irene (Ottwell) Rohwer, Tressie (Ottwell) Johnson, Edith (Ottwell) Wheeler and Geraldine (Ottwell); and her five brothers, Asil Ottwell, Basil Ottwell, Avery Ottwell, Albert Ottwell and Donald Ottwell.

Lucille was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, University Avenue, Bourbonnais, and she graduated from Griggsville High School in Griggsville, in 1940. Lucille was a faithful, Christian lady throughout her life, and her priorities in life were God, family and church. She was a housewife for many years, taking care of her daughters. Then she worked outside the home doing many things, but she especially loved taking care of children. Doing nanny work was her favorite.

She also greatly enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading and especially the Bible, and volunteering at church in many different capacities. In her younger years, she loved teaching Sunday school and in the Caravan program. As her own children and grandchildren matured into adulthood, she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. They loved their “G.G.” as they lovingly called her. She was a loving and wonderful great aunt to so many of her nieces and nephews. Lucille was a loving, kind and passionate friend to all who knew her personally. Her sweet smile and loving ways will be missed by many.

Lucille’s celebration of life service will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, until the noon service at College Church of the Nazarene, University Ave., Bourbonnais. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wis.

Memorials may be made to the College Church Building Fund or College Church mission projects.

