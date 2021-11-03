Keith Bauer

HERSCHER — Keith R. Bauer, 61, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 28, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Ronald A. and Janet (Grob) Bauer.

Keith was a retired laborer from the Local 751. He graduated from Herscher High School, class of 1978. He grew up farming with his grandpa and purchased his livestock at a young age, managing to balance school, sports and his chores. He enjoyed working with his livestock, especially the cattle.

He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed watching sports. He attended all of his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Amber Bauer and Brandon and Kristin Bauer, all of Herscher; one daughter, Katie Bauer, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Ethan, Chase, Preston, Ian, Reed and Blayne; his mother and stepfather, Janet and Roger Boyer; one sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Ron Fritz, of Geneseo; special friend, Deb Smicker, of Herscher; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father; one brother, Todd Bauer; and one granddaughter, Carlie Bauer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family to be distributed to charities of their choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.